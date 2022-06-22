Left Menu

Foreign exchange reserves up by USD 30.3 bn in FY22: RBI data

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-06-2022 19:33 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 19:33 IST
Foreign exchange reserves up by USD 30.3 bn in FY22: RBI data
  • Country:
  • India

The country's foreign exchange reserves in nominal terms, including valuation effects, rose by USD 30.3 billion in 2021-22 fiscal against USD 99.2 billion expansion in FY2020-21, RBI data showed.

On a balance of payments basis, excluding valuation effects, foreign exchange reserves increased by USD 47.5 billion during 2021-22 as compared with USD 87.3 billion during 2020-21.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday released Sources of Variation in Foreign Exchange Reserves in India during 2021-22.

The valuation loss, reflecting the appreciation of the US dollar against major currencies, amounted to USD 17.2 billion during 2021-22 as against a valuation gain of USD 11.9 billion during 2020-21, the data showed.

The current account balance recorded a deficit of USD 38.8 billion as against a surplus of USD 23.9 billion in the fiscal ended 2021.

During FY22, there was a capital account surplus of USD 86.3 billion, compared to a surplus of USD 63.4 billion in FY21, the data showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look more peculiar than most?

NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look ...

 Global
2
Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seconds

Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seco...

 United States
3
3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

 United States
4
Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda captured by NASA/ESA telescopes

Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda cap...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022