IRB Infra receives part payment of arbitration award from NHAI

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd on Wednesday said it has received Rs 308 crore towards part payment of an arbitration award from the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).

IRB Infrastructure, in a statement, said IRB Pathankot Amritsar Toll Road Ltd (IPTRL), a special purpose vehicle (SPV) of IRB InvIT Fund, had in July 2021 won the arbitration award of 518 days extension in concession period and Rs 419 crore (including interest) towards the delay in completion of the project on account of reasons not attributable to the company.

The NHAI had challenged the decision before the Delhi High Court.

The high court, while upholding the arbitral tribunal's decision, had directed the NHAI to release 75 per cent of the arbitration award to the company, it added.

The part award is in line with directives of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs directing the government agencies to pay 75 per cent of the arbitration against bank guarantee.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)