Vietnamese carrier launches 4 new services in India

Vietnamese carrier Vietjet officially launched on Wednesday four new services in India linking top destinations between the two countries, including Mumbai - Ho Chi Minh City/Hanoi routes and New Delhi/Mumbai - Phu Quoc services.

The new routes' launch ceremony was held in Mumbai during the visit of Ho Chi Minh City's leaders to the city as India and Vietnam mark their 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations, the airline said in a statement.

The Mumbai - Phu Quoc route will operate four weekly flights on every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, starting September 9, Vietjet announced.

The services between New Delhi and Phu Quoc will also commence on September 9, with three weekly flights on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday while The Ho Chi Minh City/Hanoi – Mumbai routes have already started operation from early this month, it said.

The first two direct services connecting New Delhi with Ho Chi Minh City/Hanoi, which were discontinued owing to pandemic led suspension of regular commercial international flights, resumed operation earlier this year in April with the frequency of three to four flights per week for each route.

''Vietjet's flight network expansion in India will boost and strengthen travel connectivity and trade ties between the two countries. We have been the first carrier operating direct services between Vietnam's capital city Hanoi and its largest city of Ho Chi Minh to India's capital city New Delhi,” said Nguyen Thanh Son, Vietjet's Vice President.

With flight time of just over five hours per leg and diversified flight schedules throughout the week, Vietjet's direct flights have eased traveling from India to Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Phu Quoc, among others, in Vietnam, the airline said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)