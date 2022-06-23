China Jan-May non-financial outbound direct investment +2.3% y/y
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 23-06-2022 12:47 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 12:38 IST
China's non-financial outbound direct investment (ODI) rose 2.3% in the first five months from a year earlier, to 287.1 billion yuan ($42.85 billion), the commerce ministry said on Thursday.
In dollar terms, ODI increased 3% in January-May, ministry spokesperson Shu Jueting told a news conference. ($1 = 6.7008 Chinese yuan renminbi)
