Profitag Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Launches INFUBIZ: A Dedicated Start-up Investment platform

MUMBAI, India, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the longest time, Start-up Investments have been largely unavailable or were simply limited to angel investors. INFUBIZ is set to change that.

India has world's 3rd largest start-up ecosystem. Just in first four months of 2022, Indian start-ups have raised $14.3 Billion funding and the country has already crossed 100 Unicorns mark. So far in 2022, India has welcomed about 14 unicorns with a total valuation of $18.9 Billion. India is predicted to have over 250 Unicorns by 2025.

A culmination of corporate initiatives & government support has helped India's startup moment flourish. Thanks to DPIIT & startup India initiatives for such encouragement.

The growing Indian start-up ecosystem lacks scalable investment opportunities. INFUBIZ through its dedicated start-up investment platform aims to tap into the same & make start-up investments accessible to all.

About INFUBIZ: INFUBIZ is a technology innovation for INR 10K crore+ market size. INFUBIZ is a start-up investment platform where regular investors can invest as low as INR 5000 in start-up companies through the platform. Investors can choose start-up companies having great ideas & be part of their growth journey.

Launching by the 1st week ofJuly 2022, INFUBIZ aims to enable new-age start-ups to raise funds in the shortest time span. Sparing time for them to focus on their innovation.

What does INFUBIZ offer? To its Investors To its Start-up Innovators Instant signup Instant onboarding & Fund-raising in shortest time span Investment opportunities starting as low as ₹5000 Making company brand visible to community Access to a dedicated start-up investment platform Ability to overcome negotiation on dilution ratio Various innovative start-ups to browse through Instant fund-raise enablement with technology automation Long-term investments with a higher chance of great ROI Easy & Quick end-to-end fund-raise process About INFUBIZ Founders: With a vision to revolutionize this start-up ecosystem, Vidhi Bhatt & Srikanth Gundavaram together kickstarted INFUBIZ journey.

Vidhi Bhatt is a startup specialist with a post-Graduate & Master's Degree in Commerce. She looks at INFUBIZ as a one-stop-quick solution to all.

''Having worked with start-ups continually, my journey of nailing into each department gave me a strong conviction to solve major challenges on fund-raise & act on an alarming sign to introduce start-up investment channel for common individuals.'' Srikanth Gundavaram is a qualified MBA with specialty in banking & finance. Holds a weighted experience in professional journey.

''I've leveraged my expertise in lending, payments, and entrepreneurship for inauguration of INFUBIZ solving deeper complexities. Stepping in shoes of start-up companies I've realised that major time of a company is spent wandering for investments. And yes, why can't common man invest in startups? Through INFUBIZ we aim to change that.'' Together, this duo aims to change the way funds are raised in start-ups & include 'common man' in this growing ecosystem through INFUBIZ. Where investors are assured best of our services. Take part in growing private businesses & back amazing ideas.

For pre-launch sign up, please visit www.infubiz.com or reach out at sales@infubiz.com PWR PWR

