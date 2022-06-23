Left Menu

Monsoon session of Chhattisgarh Assembly to begin on July 20

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 23-06-2022
Monsoon session of Chhattisgarh Assembly to begin on July 20
The monsoon session of the Chhattisgarh legislative Assembly will begin on July 20 and will have six sittings, an official said on Thursday.

As per an official notification, the 14th session of the fifth Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly will commence from July 20 and conclude on July 27. There will be Question Hour on all six days, along with works pertaining to financial and government affairs, the notification issued by Dinesh Sharma, secretary of the Chhattisgarh Assembly, stated.

