Govt-appointed panel on EV fire cases to submit report this month

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2022 17:58 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 17:58 IST
An expert committee set up by the road transport ministry to investigate cases of electric two-wheelers catching fire and suggest remedial measures is likely to submit its report this month, a senior government official said on Friday.

Recently, there have been multiple incidents of electric vehicles (EVs) catching fire and resulting in death and causing severe injuries to people.

''The expert committee (formed on battery standards and certification) is likely to submit it's report this month,'' the official told PTI.

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari had recently said companies found negligent will be penalised and a recall of all defective vehicles will be ordered after the expert panel submits its report.

The government had ordered a probe in April after an e-scooter launched by ride-hailing operator Ola's electric mobility arm engulfed in fire in Pune.

The Centre for Fire Explosive and Environment Safety (CFEES) had been asked to probe the circumstances that led to the incident and also suggest remedial measures, according to the road transport ministry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

