High costs impact nearly 43 pc urban Indian households: Survey

A majority of urban Indians interviewed felt that their cost of living has gone up to some extent compared to 12 months ago due to high inflation levels, a survey said.

Nearly half of the urban Indians interviewed (46 per cent) said their cost of living has gone up a lot while for three in 10 (31 per cent) it has gone up a little, according to a survey by global market research firm YouGov.

Despite experiencing an impact on their cost of living, only 22 per cent urban Indians said their household financial situation has become worse compared to 12 months ago.

Three in 10 (30 per cent) feel it has become better while 42 per cent experienced no change in their financial situation, it noted.

This positive sentiment is likely to carry forward in the future as two in five urban Indians (40 per cent) interviewed expect their household situation to become better in the next 12 months, said the survey.

A third (32 per cent) expect no change and only 17 per cent think it will become worse in the coming future, it added.

The data was collected through an online survey among 1,013 urban respondents in India by YouGov's Omnibus between June 7 and 10, 2022.

