Delhi RTV permits to be renewed for 3 months without DTC stand fee

Rapid transit vehicle (RTV) permits due for renewal will be processed for three months without demanding the outstanding DTC stand fee in view of the losses incurred by the operators during the Covid pandemic, according to an official order issued on Thursday.

The RTVs serve as an important component of last mile connectivity in the national capital.

Their owners and unions had over the past few months made numerous appeals to the government to provide relief on the mandatory condition of paying DTC stand fee or composite fee for renewal of permit, citing the pandemic-induced lockdown.

In an order issued on May 13, the transport department had exempted RTVs from paying late fee on renewal of permits till June 30 to ensure that they could get their fitness and permits renewed.

But it was found that they were unable to get their permits renewed due to the mandatory condition of paying the DTC stand fee or composite fee for renewal.

''Now, therefore, it is hereby ordered that the DTC Stand/Composite fee of RTV/Mini Midi stage carriage buses is deferred upto the very next permit renewal/fitness/deposit/surrender/ replacement or any other transaction whichever is earlier and the permits due for renewal shall be renewed without asking outstanding DTC Stand/Composite fee for a period of 90 days of issuance of this order,'' read the order issued by Transport Joint Commissioner Navlendra Kumar Singh. The order also said the relaxation is subject to condition that the permit holder shall be able to clear their outstanding DTC Stand Fee/Composite fee on or before the very next transaction, which could be permit renewal, fitness or replacement.

There are around 1,000 RTV mini buses that provide last mile connectivity option to commuters between metro stations and residential colonies in Delhi.

