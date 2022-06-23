Left Menu

Delhi RTV permits to be renewed for 3 months without DTC stand fee

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2022 22:09 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 22:09 IST
Delhi RTV permits to be renewed for 3 months without DTC stand fee
  • Country:
  • India

Rapid transit vehicle (RTV) permits due for renewal will be processed for three months without demanding the outstanding DTC stand fee in view of the losses incurred by the operators during the Covid pandemic, according to an official order issued on Thursday.

The RTVs serve as an important component of last mile connectivity in the national capital.

Their owners and unions had over the past few months made numerous appeals to the government to provide relief on the mandatory condition of paying DTC stand fee or composite fee for renewal of permit, citing the pandemic-induced lockdown.

In an order issued on May 13, the transport department had exempted RTVs from paying late fee on renewal of permits till June 30 to ensure that they could get their fitness and permits renewed.

But it was found that they were unable to get their permits renewed due to the mandatory condition of paying the DTC stand fee or composite fee for renewal.

''Now, therefore, it is hereby ordered that the DTC Stand/Composite fee of RTV/Mini Midi stage carriage buses is deferred upto the very next permit renewal/fitness/deposit/surrender/ replacement or any other transaction whichever is earlier and the permits due for renewal shall be renewed without asking outstanding DTC Stand/Composite fee for a period of 90 days of issuance of this order,'' read the order issued by Transport Joint Commissioner Navlendra Kumar Singh. The order also said the relaxation is subject to condition that the permit holder shall be able to clear their outstanding DTC Stand Fee/Composite fee on or before the very next transaction, which could be permit renewal, fitness or replacement.

There are around 1,000 RTV mini buses that provide last mile connectivity option to commuters between metro stations and residential colonies in Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infections

Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infecti...

 United States
2
Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

 Global
3
Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveals study

Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveal...

 United States
4
China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022