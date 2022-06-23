Nunam Technologies to partner Mumbai's Best for e-bus system

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2022 22:20 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 22:20 IST
Startup Nunam Technologies, which makes energy storage devices, will partner Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport to run a pilot for the implementation of a battery prognostics and health management system for e-buses, accelerator programme organiser WRI India said on Thursday.

Nunam Technologies and a software company specialising in commercial fleet electrification Microgrid Labs have been selected by the electric bus Better e-Bus Challenge accelerator programme of World Resources Institute India (WRI India).

The programme is supported by the Transformative Urban Mobility Initiative (TUMI) E-Bus Mission.

The selection of the two firms for the programme facilitates them to pilot their solutions with partner government entities.

''Nunam Technologies will partner with Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking in Mumbai. The company will pilot the implementation of a battery Prognostics and Health Management (PHM) system for e-buses.

''The system monitors battery health and performance in real-time for operational optimisation and safety of e-buses, passengers, and operators,'' WRI India said in a statement.

Both firms will get implementation support of up to USD 50,000 and also receive expert guidance.

''Microgrid Labs will work with Bengaluru Municipal Transport Corporation (BMTC) in Bengaluru. Their solution will support the planning and analysis, automation and optimisation of the charging process and vehicle dispatch,'' the statement said.

