Zinc futures down on muted demand

Zinc prices on Friday fell by 1.74 percent to Rs 301.65 per kilogram in the futures trade as speculators reduced their exposure taking negative cues from the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for July delivery traded lower by Rs 5.35 or 1.74 percent at Rs 301.65 per kg in 1,479 lots.

Analysts said offloading of positions by participants, owing to slackened demand from consuming industries in the physical market, mainly weighed on zinc prices.

