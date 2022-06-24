Left Menu

Go First announces triweekly direct flight services between Kochi and Abu Dhabi

Mumbai-based Go First, founded as GoAir, an Indian low-cost airline, on Friday announced three direct services per week between Kochi and Abu Dhabi starting from June 28.The inaugural Go First flight G8 063 will depart on June 28 from Cochin International Airport at 8.05 PM local time and will arrive at Abu Dhabi International Airport at 1040 PM local time, the airline said.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 24-06-2022 14:28 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 14:26 IST
Go First announces triweekly direct flight services between Kochi and Abu Dhabi
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Mumbai-based Go First, founded as GoAir, an Indian low-cost airline, on Friday announced three direct services per week between Kochi and Abu Dhabi starting from June 28.

The inaugural Go First flight G8 063 will depart on June 28 from Cochin International Airport at 8.05 PM (local time) and will arrive at Abu Dhabi International Airport at 10:40 PM (local time), the airline said. ''In the return direction, Go First flight G8 064 will depart from Abu Dhabi at 11:40 PM (local time) and arrive at Kochi at 05:10 AM (local time),'' a release issued by the airline said.

Kaushik Khona, Chief Executive Officer of Go First, said the airline was pleased to announce new non-stop flights connecting Kerala with Abu Dhabi to strengthen the connectivity in the Middle East. ''Our expansion in this sector will help ensure that Go First is the preferred choice by the travelers in these cities. These new routes once again reflect our unflinching commitment towards expanding our international operations,'' Khona said. The tri-weekly direct services between the two cities will operate on Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday.

Recently, Go First had also announced the commencement of daily direct flights from Kochi to Kuwait and Kochi to Muscat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kharswan

Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kh...

 India
2
Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

 Global
3
Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

 India
4
NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022