Germany's Baerbock: Setting up transport routes for Ukraine's grain key priority
- Country:
- Germany
Setting up reliable transport routes for grain from Ukraine is a top priority to prevent a global food crisis and will be the main topic at Friday's global food conference, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said.
Ukraine is being blackmailed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, and therefore it is necessary to develop new transport routes for the long term, said Agricultural Minister Cem Oezdemir at a joint news conference on Friday.
Germany will spend 4 billion euros ($4.2 billion) this year to combat hunger globally, said Development Minister Svenja Schulze. ($1 = 0.9486 euros)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Annalena Baerbock
- Russian
- Vladimir Putin
- German
- Germany
- Ukraine
ALSO READ
Russian forces targeting south of Izium - UK defense update
Russian rouble firms towards 62 vs euro, stocks down
Russian forces shell Ukraine's Sievierodonetsk, street fighting rages - governor
Millions could starve because of Russian blockade of Ukrainian ports- Zelenskiy
Ukraine sees threat of pollution to water basins after Russian invasion