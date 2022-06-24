Left Menu

Intel India opens new design & engineering centre in Bengaluru

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-06-2022 15:18 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 15:07 IST
Intel India opens new design & engineering centre in Bengaluru
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

Intel India on Friday announced the expansion of its design and engineering footprint in India with the unveiling of a new 4.53 lakh sq. ft facility here.

The new center across two towers can accommodate 2,000 employees and will help advance Intel India's ''cutting-edge'' design and engineering work in client, data center, IoT, graphics, artificial intelligence, and automotive segments, a company statement said.

It was inaugurated by Union Minister of State for Electronics & IT, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Karnataka Minister of IT & BT, Higher Education, Science & Technology, C N Ashwath Narayan, and Country Head, Intel India & Vice President, Intel Foundry Services, Nivruti Rai were among those present.

Chandrasekhar was quoted as saying in the statement: ''Intel's critical contributions and relentless quest to advance innovation in design and engineering in India over the past two and half decades highlight the design opportunity India offers to the world''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kharswan

Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kh...

 India
2
Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

 Global
3
Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

 India
4
NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022