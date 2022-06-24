Intel India opens new design & engineering centre in Bengaluru

Intel India on Friday announced the expansion of its design and engineering footprint in India with the unveiling of a new 4.53 lakh sq. ft facility here.

The new center across two towers can accommodate 2,000 employees and will help advance Intel India's ''cutting-edge'' design and engineering work in client, data center, IoT, graphics, artificial intelligence, and automotive segments, a company statement said.

It was inaugurated by Union Minister of State for Electronics & IT, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Karnataka Minister of IT & BT, Higher Education, Science & Technology, C N Ashwath Narayan, and Country Head, Intel India & Vice President, Intel Foundry Services, Nivruti Rai were among those present.

Chandrasekhar was quoted as saying in the statement: ''Intel's critical contributions and relentless quest to advance innovation in design and engineering in India over the past two and half decades highlight the design opportunity India offers to the world''.

