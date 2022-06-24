ICAD to acquire local companies, hire talents locally for India operations

Technology consultancy firm ICAD is in the advanced stage of discussion to acquire two Indian companies operating in the airport technology space this year, a senior company official said on Friday. Noida International Airport (NIA) at Jewar has selected ICAD Holding as its master system integrator (MSI) consultant to set up the country’s first greenfield digital airport with paperless processing across all checkpoints. ''Noida International Airport is a strategic win for ICAD. Our India operations will provide us entry for East Asia. We are looking to acquire Indian companies to build our capacity locally. We are in talks with two companies operating in the Airport Technology space. Our deal is expected to be in place before December,'' ICAD director for international operations Syed Feroz Mehdi said. He said that one of the companies is in audio-visual space and another one is in airport security.

''We have to deliver the Noida International Airport system by September 2024 for which we already have the required resources. In India, we will foray into several projects - airports, seaports, metros and other opportunities in the transport segment. We will need local talents for our operations in India. We are looking for hiring around 30 local talents in India with at least 10 years of experience,'' Mehdi said. NIA is the 45th airport project win for ICAD and the first project in India. The company has a workforce of 4,000 people globally, out of which around 50 per cent are Indians, Mehdi said. ''Many of them have been working with us for last 10-20 years and some are retiring soon. We are looking to rope in some of them as a consultant for our India business,'' Mehdi said.

ICAD will source technology from India and deploy them across projects that the company handles globally, he added.

