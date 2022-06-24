Gadkari approves draft notification for car assessment via crash tests
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has approved the draft notification to introduce 'Bharat NCAP' (New Car Assessment Program), wherein automobiles in India shall be accorded 'Star Ratings' based upon their performance in crash tests, an official statement said on Friday.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has approved the draft notification to introduce 'Bharat NCAP' (New Car Assessment Program), wherein automobiles in India shall be accorded 'Star Ratings' based upon their performance in crash tests, an official statement said on Friday. Gadkari said this assessment program will serve as a consumer-centric platform allowing customers to opt for safer cars based on their star ratings.
This is expected to promote healthy competition among original equipment manufacturers in India to manufacture safer vehicles. He said that the star ratings of Indian cars based on crash tests is extremely crucial not only to ensure structural and passenger safety in cars but to also increase the export-worthiness of Indian automobiles.
Further, he went on to say that the testing protocol of Bharat NCAP shall be aligned with global crash test protocols factoring in the existing Indian regulations, allowing manufacturers to get their vehicles tested at India's own in-house testing facilities. Lastly, he added that this program will prove to be a critical instrument in making India's automobile industry 'Aatma Nirbhar' or self-reliant, with the mission of making India the number one automobile hub in the world. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Highways Nitin Gadkari
- Indian
- Gadkari
- India
- Bharat NCAP
- Star Ratings'
ALSO READ
FEATURE-Indian workers suffer as heat waves turn factories into 'furnaces'
5 Indian schools on shortlist for first-ever World’s Best School Prizes
Top Indian athletes to jostle for CWG berths during Inter-State Athletics C'ships
Focus on research, internationalisation to pave way for more Indian varsities in global rankings:MoE
CCI penalises 7 firms for Indian Railways tender bid rigging, cartelisation