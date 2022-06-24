Muldooneys Paris launches French luxury handbags inspired by Warrior Goddess Meenakshi; Now Powered by NFT Technology

Meenakshi Potli bag by Muldooney's Paris The 'Made-in-France’ bags are inspired by the incredible story of Warrior Goddess Meenakshi, from the ancient city of Madurai in Tamil Nadu, India. The ultra-luxe handbags come with twin ownership — in hand and on NFT. The unique hologram keys embedded in each bag will enable the buyer to connect with the Parisian Atelier in real-time whilst her bag is being made. Muldooneys’ ultra-luxury handbags and leather goods are making a comeback after a hiatus of about ten years. The ‘Made-in-France’ bags are inspired by the incredible story of Warrior Goddess Meenakshi, from the ancient city of Madurai in Tamil Nadu, India. The design of every series is inspired by history and legend. The product story is inspired by Meenakshi, the Warrior Goddess from the ancient land of Madurai in Tamil Nadu, South India, and is a destined cosmic love story. Muldooneys Paris launches June 2022, with all the sophisticated signature stamps of elegance, rarity, intelligence and futurism of its founder-designer, Marlene P. Naicker, who first launched the brand in 2005. The front panels of the Meenakshi potli bags are decorated with a total of two hundred hand-embroidered flowers and nearly four thousand Swarovski crystal gemstones, and the precious sun and moon elements have been crafted using the centuries-old “technique de bijouterie: la Fonte a cire perdue,” which is traditionally used for precision jewellery making. For the first time in the world of luxe fashion, a unique hologram key is embedded in the physical bag, which can be activated only when paired with its digital NFT twin minted for the 600 limited edition designs. Thus, the consumer will remain connected with their Parisian atelier in real-time whilst the bags are made to order. The shape of the bag takes inspiration from the traditional Indian “potli bags” and will have colour variants. The colour inspiration of Indian pink, paparadscha, ruby and fuchsia is taken from the many jewels the Nayaka Dynasty is said to have had in their treasury and the vibrant flowers of Madurai (carnations, marigolds, jasmine and roses). Naicker, who has blended the traditional forms of French savoir-faire craftsmanship with the beauty of blockchain, the strength of smart pockets, and the newness of NFTs, believes in pushing the boundaries of innovation to create a transformed biosphere of resplendent fashion and design. Muldooneys pledges to give a part of the royalties from the trademark of Muldooneys towards the restoration and preservation of the great cosmic centre for ancient arts and culture at the Meenakshi Amman Temple and Thirumalai Nayaka Mahal. “The ever-changing world of luxury consumers demands that we weave a connection of safety, truth, rarity, and elegance.'' We, at Muldooneys, are raising the bar and doing away with age-old conventions. ''Our customer is at the heart and soul of our avant-garde supply chain, and we are responsibly providing her with real-time private access during every step of the French craftsmanship design she buys,'' says Marlene P. Naicker. About Muldooneys: Marlene Pathmavathie Naicker founded Muldooneys in 2005. After a hiatus, the luxury leather goods brand is reviving by using innovative technology in its supply chain and the metaverse to connect with its customers. It is headed by its CEO and Founder, Marlene P. Naicker, and Chief Technology Officer and Managing Partner, Tim Hilgenstoehler. To find out more, please visit www.muldooneys.com PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)