Left Menu

Fed must act 'forthrightly and aggressively' to rein in inflation, Bullard says

"So front-load today, get inflation under control in short order and get inflation back on a path to 2%," Bullard added. Last week, the Fed raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point - its biggest hike since 1994 - to a range of 1.50% to 1.75%, and signaled its policy rate would rise to 3.4% by the end of this year.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-06-2022 18:29 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 18:23 IST
Fed must act 'forthrightly and aggressively' to rein in inflation, Bullard says
James Bullard Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • United States

The Federal Reserve must act boldly in raising U.S. interest rates in order to contain inflation before higher expectations become entrenched, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Friday.

"We have to act forthrightly and aggressively to get inflation to turn around and get it under control ... or you could suffer a decade of high and variable inflation," Bullard said during a panel discussion on central banks and inflation hosted by UBS in Zurich, Switzerland. "So front-load today, get inflation under control in short order and get inflation back on a path to 2%," Bullard added.

Last week, the Fed raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point - its biggest hike since 1994 - to a range of 1.50% to 1.75% and signaled its policy rate would rise to 3.4% by the end of this year. Bullard has previously said he wants to see the Fed's policy rate increase to 3.5% by the end of 2022, a point he repeated on Friday. Once borrowing costs rise high enough to put downward pressure on inflation and disinflationary forces take hold, the central bank could possibly begin to cut rates, he said.

The St. Louis Fed chief also downplayed the risk of recession, saying that rate increases will probably slow the economy to a trend pace of growth, rather than below trend. "This is the early stages of a U.S. expansion ... unless we get hit by a bit shock or something, it would be unusual to go back into recession at this stage," Bullard said.

On Thursday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell told lawmakers the central bank's commitment to reining in inflation, which is running at a 40-year high, is "unconditional."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kharswan

Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kh...

 India
2
Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

 Global
3
Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

 India
4
NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022