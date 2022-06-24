Left Menu

Ikea to relocate purchasing office to Bengaluru from Gurugram

To capture this opportunity, we are relocating our Gurgaon office to Bangalore from 1st May 2023, it said.The company is providing relocation support to its employees, who opt to move to a Bengaluru under the relocation policy.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2022 19:07 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 19:07 IST
Ikea to relocate purchasing office to Bengaluru from Gurugram
  • Country:
  • India

Swedish furniture retailer Ikea is shifting its purchasing office, which sources products for its global supply chain from India, from Gurugram to Bengaluru from May 1, 2023. Ikea, which has earlier this week opened its fourth store in India, wants its purchasing office to be near the other entities, said a company statement.

''With expanding business development, our outlook in India is positive and we want to be in close proximity to other IKEA entities (like Retail, Global Business Operations) and the many customers. To capture this opportunity, we are relocating our Gurgaon office to Bangalore from 1st May 2023,'' it said.

The company is providing relocation support to its employees, who opt to move to a Bengaluru under the ''relocation policy''. ''If a co-worker chooses not to move to Bangalore, we will do our utmost to support them in finding job opportunities within IKEA such as IKEA retail India or other IKEA units outside India. It will follow the recruitment process and relocation support as per the relocation policy.

''If a co-worker will not be able to find a job within IKEA, we will support with external job coaching from our career transition service provider,'' it said.

Ikea has been sourcing products for its global supply chain from India since the 1970s.

The Swedish furniture retailer sources from industries, including textile, carpet, mattress, home accessories, plastic and metal products.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kharswan

Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kh...

 India
2
Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

 Global
3
Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

 India
4
NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022