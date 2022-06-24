Left Menu

RBI extends card tokenisation deadline by 3 months till Sep

The Reserve Bank of India RBI on Friday extended the card-on-file CoF tokenisation deadline by three months to September 30, 2022, given various representations received from industry bodies.Card-on-file, or CoF, refers to card information stored by payment gateway and merchants to process future transactions.The earlier deadline was expiring on June 30, 2022.In a circular, the RBI said the industry stakeholders have highlighted some issues related to the implementation of the framework in respect of guest checkout transactions.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-06-2022 20:22 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 20:22 IST
RBI extends card tokenisation deadline by 3 months till Sep
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday extended the card-on-file (CoF) tokenisation deadline by three months to September 30, 2022, given various representations received from industry bodies.

Card-on-file, or CoF, refers to card information stored by payment gateway and merchants to process future transactions.

The earlier deadline was expiring on June 30, 2022.

In a circular, the RBI said the industry stakeholders have highlighted some issues related to the implementation of the framework in respect of guest checkout transactions. Also, a number of transactions processed using tokens is yet to gain traction across all categories of merchants. ''These issues are being dealt with in consultation with the stakeholders, and to avoid disruption and inconvenience to cardholders,'' it said while extending the timeline of June 30 by three more months to September 30, 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kharswan

Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kh...

 India
2
Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

 Global
3
Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

 India
4
NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022