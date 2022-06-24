RBI approves Axis Bank Deputy MD's reappointment

Axis Bank on Friday said the Reserve Bank has approved the reappointment of Rajiv Anand as the Deputy MD for a period of three years until August 2025.

In January this year, the private sector lender had re-appointed Anand as the Deputy Managing Director for a further period of three years, from August 4, 2022, to August 3, 2025 (both days inclusive).

It was subject to the approval of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

''In this regard, we wish to inform you that the RBI vide its letter dated June 24, 2022, has approved the above re-appointment,'' Axis Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Earlier in late December 2021, RBI had approved re-designation of Anand as the Deputy Managing Director of the bank till August 3, 2022 (both days inclusive).

Anand was the Executive Director, Wholesale Banking, of the bank since December 2018.

He joined Axis Bank in May 2013 from its asset management arm, Axis Asset Management Co Ltd, where he was the Managing Director & CEO.

