Appreciate air-to-air refuelling of our Su-30 MkI aircraft by UAE's air force: IAF

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2022 22:42 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 22:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The UAE Air Force's aircraft on Friday conducted air-to-air refuelling of IAF's Su-30 MkI fighter jets so that they could operate their non-stop flight to Egypt, an official statement said.

''IAF (Indian Air Force) deeply appreciates the in-flight refuelling provided by UAE Air Force MRTT (multi role tanker transport) aircraft which assisted the IAF Su-30 MkI formation to seamlessly undertake nearly 6 hours non-stop ferry while proceeding to Egypt for the Tactical Leadership Program,'' the IAF tweeted.

In the last few years, India's ties with the UAE have witnessed a major upswing.

The UAE Air Force had provided mid-air refuelling to a number of Rafale fighter jets on their journey from France to India. India is procuring 36 Rafale jets from France out of which 33 have already been delivered.

