Traffic cops rescue children in bus stranded in rains in Ulhasnagar

A dozen students who were stranded in a bus that was caught amid rising water due to heavy rains in Thane district were rescued by the traffic police of Ulhasnagar division, an official said on Saturday.

Around 4pm on Friday, a bus of All Friends School with a dozen students got stuck in flood water beneath a bridge in Shahad, ACP (Traffic) Indrajit Karle said.

''After we were alerted, a traffic police team under constable Gokul Kamble arrived and rescued the children in half an hour. Traffic wardens also took part in the rescue effort,'' he said.

