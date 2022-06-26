Adityanath's helicopter emergency landed in Varanasi after hitting bird
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's helicopter had to make an emergency landing here after it hit a bird on Sunday, officials said.
A bird hit the CM's helicopter after it took off from police lines here (Varanasi) for Lucknow, after which it had to land here, District Magistrate Kaushalraj Sharma said. The CM returned to the circuit house after the incident and later reached airport and left for Lucknow from a state plane, he said.
The CM had come to Varanasi on Saturday and had paid obeisance at Kashi Vishwanath temple, besides holding a review meeting.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Khattar announces free pilgrimage to Sant Kabir's birthplace in UP's Varanasi
BMW car catches fire on Lucknow-Varanasi highway
DTL to set up substation for uninterrupted power supply to Delhi-Meerut RRTS, Delhi-Varanasi rail corridor
UP: Food delivery boy allegedly assaulted by customer in Lucknow
UP: 4 die as car collides head-on with container truck on Agra-Lucknow Expressway