Services offered to Dubai-based entities, but none with Russian flag: Indian Register of Shipping

The Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) also referred as IRClass on Sunday said, they had been asked to provide safety-related classification and survey services to a number of vessels by Dubai-based entities but ''none'' of the vessels fly the ''Russian'' flag.

The statement comes after reports of Russian shipping giant Sovcomflot through their Dubai-based subsidiary obtained crucial safety certification for vessels from the Indian Register of Shipping (IRClass) to evade western sanctions over war against Ukraine, and continue transport of goods and crucial crude exports.

''IRS can report it has been asked to provide safety-related classification and survey services to a number of vessels by Dubai-based entities. These vessels are registered by leading flag administrations -- Liberia and Cyprus. We can confirm that none of the vessels referred to fly the Russian flag,'' IRS said in a statement.

As per international requirements, classification societies certify that ships are safe for sailing which is essential for securing required insurance and gaining access to ports.

''The vessels are operated by various entities in Dubai and in other parts of the world. None of the companies which own the ships are registered in Russia,'' the Mumbai headquartered IRS said.

It further noted that, ''We reiterate the safety of merchant vessels is our number one priority, and that the IRS intends to abide by international law including the observance of applicable international sanctions.'' IRS managing director Vijay Arora did not respond for further clarifications when contacted.

RT News -- a Russian news channel had reported that Sovcomflot's Dubai-based subsidiary SCF Management Services now manages most of the international tanker fleet which had been “declassified” due to initial sanctions, with IRClass' website showing it now certifies over 80 ships registered to SCF.

Last week, Sovcomflot's CEO told reporters all its cargo vessels via Russian insurers abided by international regulations, they said.

India's crude oil imports from Russia have jumped over 50 times since April and now make up for 10 per cent of all crude bought from overseas.

Russian oil was just 0.2 per cent of all oil imported by India prior to the Ukraine war.

''Russian oil now makes up 10 per cent of India's oil import basket in April. It is now among the top 10 suppliers,'' a government official told reporters recently.

IRS in its clarification highlighted, “As far as we are aware there are no United Nations mandated sanctions on Russia. These descriptions in fact refer to sanctions issued by the United States of America and some European countries. We note the vast majority of countries around the world, including India, have not issued sanctions against Russia.” Certification by the Indian Register of Shipping (IRClass), one of the world's top classification companies, provides a final link in the paperwork chain.

SCF Management Services (Dubai) Ltd, is a Dubai-based entity listed as a subsidiary on Sovcomflot's website.

The IACS Council in March this year adopted a resolution that the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping's membership of IACS be withdrawn with immediate effect.

More than 90 per cent of the world's cargo carrying tonnage is covered by the classification design, construction and through-life compliance rules and standards set by the eleven Member Societies of IACS.

