Opalyte Services to unveil app to help vendors boost sales

Chennai-based start-up Opalyte Services Pvt Ltd on Sunday said it would unveil a mobile application PAIZATTO in July, based on the Digital Referral Marketplace platform, aimed at boosting the sales of vendors.

Paizatto app is a digital solutions brand for becoming aggregators of aggregators in the ever-evolving market.

The application stimulates the shopping experience of customers for essential goods through the earn back programme offered to the consumers everytime they purchase, a company statement said here.

The application provides complete analytics of the sales details of vendors and their referral purchase details. The application also updates consumers with products and offers from the nearby stores, based on the value of their purchase.

The company in the first year of operations is planning to cover about 50,000 stores, 10,00,000 consumers and triple it in the second year, it said.

As part of expanding the service, the company in six months is planning to expand the offering to every district, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)