CRPF jawan airlifted to Ranchi after being hit by train engine

A critically injured CRPF jawan was airlifted to Ranchi after he was hit by a train engine in Jharkhand’s Bokaro district on Monday, police said. The jawan was identified as Rajesh Kumar Singh (26). The incident took place near Dania railway station in Gomia police station area. Gomia police station in-charge Yamuna Prasad told PTI, “The jawan with other troops was walking along the railway track. He was in the middle of two railway tracks. He saw a passenger train coming from the front. Then, he shifted to another track on which an engine was coming from behind. Singh could not realise it... he was hit by the engine.” Prasad said he was immediately airlifted to Ranchi’s Medica hospital for better treatment. PTI SAN SAN RG RG

