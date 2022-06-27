Astrotalk aims to double revenue to Rs 400 cr in a year

Online astrology platform Astrotalk expects to double gross revenue to around over Rs 400 crore in a year and plans to rope in 10,000 astrologers on its platform, a top company official said on Monday.

Astrotalk founder and CEO Puneet Gupta said that the company is also planning to double its headcount to ramp up marketing, technology, training and relationship management teams.

''We are looking to scale up our operations and current team. Our marketing is doing much better to draw traffic compared to the number of astrologers we have. The current team is unable to handle the traffic that we are getting on our website. We have already started hiring people in our technology team and we are looking to partner with 10,000 astrologers by the end of this year,'' Gupta told PTI.

The bootstrapped startup claims to have recorded 3 crore customer visits on its platform till date, out of which 20 lakh have opted for consultation.

''We as a company are focussed on enhancing the consultation domain. There we are looking to increase active monthly users. We have been in business for the last 5 years and we have not been able to onboard more than 3,500 astrologers. Now, we are aggressively onboarding astrologers,'' Gupta said.

He said that the company has an annual marketing budget of Rs 72 crore but has been able to utilise on average Rs 4 crore per month.

''We are doing a per day business of around Rs 55 lakh which is about Rs 200 crore on an annual basis. Now, we are looking to double it in a year,'' Gupta claimed.

The company will also increase the non-astrologers headcount from the current level of 125, which includes recruiters and trainers of astrologers and relationship managers for both astrologer partners and customers.

