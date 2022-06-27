Left Menu

Mining engineers' association seeks resumption of mining activities in Goa

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2022 14:54 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 14:54 IST
Mining engineers' association seeks resumption of mining activities in Goa
  • Country:
  • India

A mining engineers' association has called for resumption of mining activities through best possible means in Goa.

The Mining Engineers' Association of India (MEAI)- Goa Chapter said that in the absence of industrial activity in the state, mining professionals are facing an unprecedented job crisis.

Mining operations in Goa were stopped in March 2018 following the Supreme Court quashing 88 mining leases.

''Citing the very high rate of unemployment in the state, the Goa chapter of MEAI claimed that in the absence of industrial activity, mining professionals are facing an unprecedented job crisis,'' it said in a statement.

Raising the concern of the rising unemployment rate in Goa, MEAI- Goa Chapter appealed to governments at the Centre and the state, to immediately allow resumption of mining activities through best possible means.

Goa's unemployment rate was recorded at a whopping 13.4 per cent last month, as against the national average of 7.12 per cent, as per the data published by Centre for Monitoring of Indian Economy (CMIE).

The association said that due to the stoppage of mining operations and massive slowdown in other industrial sectors in Goa, as per the CMIE report, its unemployment rate was higher than that of several bigger states such as Chhattisgarh (0.7 per cent), Gujarat (2.1 per cent), Madhya Pradesh (1.6 per cent), Odisha (2.6 per cent), Uttar Pradesh (3.1 per cent) during May.

Despite being a small state, Goa features among the first six states with maximum unemployment rate in India.

''Goa's economic revival is extremely vital without any further delays, and we urge government to relook at the ever-worsening employability scenario leading to various repercussions such as rising cases of addictions, domestic violence, stress, illiteracy etc,'' Joseph Coelho, Chairman, MEAI Goa Chapter said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets published in Journal of Japanese botany

Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets publish...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA ban; Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA b...

 Global
3
Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi

Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi

 India
4
World News Roundup: Oslo gay bar shooting won't stop fight for equal rights - Norway PM; UK's Boris Johnson: cost of Russian victory in Ukraine is too high and more

World News Roundup: Oslo gay bar shooting won't stop fight for equal rights ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022