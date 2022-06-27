Left Menu

Bajaj Auto board approves Rs 2,500 crore share buyback

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2022 16:22 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 16:09 IST
Bajaj Auto board approves Rs 2,500 crore share buyback
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

Bajaj Auto Ltd on Monday said its board has approved a share buyback program for an aggregate amount of up to Rs 2,500 crore.

The board of directors of the company, at its meeting held on Monday, approved the proposal for buyback of the fully paid-up equity shares of the company with a face value of Rs 10 each from existing shareholders, except promoters and promoter group, from open market on the stock exchanges, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing.

The buyback will be carried out at a price not exceeding Rs 4,600 per equity share and for an aggregate amount of up to Rs 2,500 crore, representing 9.61 percent of the aggregate of the total paid-up share capital of the company, it added.

On June 14, the company's board had deferred a decision on its proposed share buyback citing further deliberations were required on the proposal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets published in Journal of Japanese botany

Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets publish...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA ban; Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA b...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Oslo gay bar shooting won't stop fight for equal rights - Norway PM; UK's Boris Johnson: cost of Russian victory in Ukraine is too high and more

World News Roundup: Oslo gay bar shooting won't stop fight for equal rights ...

 Global
4
Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi

Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022