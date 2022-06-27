Left Menu

Plum partners with Visa to offer health insurance to MSME cardholders

Under this association, small business owners, who are also Visas business card holders can receive health insurance covers, doctor consultations and a host of other wellness benefits with monthly plans starting Rs 129 per life, per month.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-06-2022 16:39 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 16:39 IST
Plum partners with Visa to offer health insurance to MSME cardholders
  • Country:
  • India

Employee health insurance platform Plum has partnered with Visa, a leader in digital payments, to provide a health insurance plan to its MSME cardholders. Under this association, small business owners, who are also Visa's business card holders can receive health insurance covers, doctor consultations and a ''host of other wellness benefits'' with monthly plans starting Rs 129 (per life, per month). ''The partnership also enables organisations with just two employees to get access to best-in-class insurance covers,'' a Plum statement said on Monday.

Plum said it will offer two types of plans to Visa's small business card holders -- 'Income advantage plan for SMEs' and 'Plum Lite plan for small teams'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets published in Journal of Japanese botany

Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets publish...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA ban; Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA b...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Oslo gay bar shooting won't stop fight for equal rights - Norway PM; UK's Boris Johnson: cost of Russian victory in Ukraine is too high and more

World News Roundup: Oslo gay bar shooting won't stop fight for equal rights ...

 Global
4
Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi

Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022