Plum partners with Visa to offer health insurance to MSME cardholders
Under this association, small business owners, who are also Visas business card holders can receive health insurance covers, doctor consultations and a host of other wellness benefits with monthly plans starting Rs 129 per life, per month.
Employee health insurance platform Plum has partnered with Visa, a leader in digital payments, to provide a health insurance plan to its MSME cardholders. Under this association, small business owners, who are also Visa's business card holders can receive health insurance covers, doctor consultations and a ''host of other wellness benefits'' with monthly plans starting Rs 129 (per life, per month). ''The partnership also enables organisations with just two employees to get access to best-in-class insurance covers,'' a Plum statement said on Monday.
Plum said it will offer two types of plans to Visa's small business card holders -- 'Income advantage plan for SMEs' and 'Plum Lite plan for small teams'.
