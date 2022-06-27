Plum partners with Visa to offer health insurance to MSME cardholders

Employee health insurance platform Plum has partnered with Visa, a leader in digital payments, to provide a health insurance plan to its MSME cardholders. Under this association, small business owners, who are also Visa's business card holders can receive health insurance covers, doctor consultations and a ''host of other wellness benefits'' with monthly plans starting Rs 129 (per life, per month). ''The partnership also enables organisations with just two employees to get access to best-in-class insurance covers,'' a Plum statement said on Monday.

Plum said it will offer two types of plans to Visa's small business card holders -- 'Income advantage plan for SMEs' and 'Plum Lite plan for small teams'.

