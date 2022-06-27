Left Menu

Chile poll shows support for Boric, new Constitution at record low

4 referendum. In another poll published on Monday by Activa Research, 44.4% of respondents said they would reject the new constitution and 25% would support it, while support for 36-year-old Boric was 34%, down from 40%.

Reuters | Updated: 27-06-2022 19:57 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 19:57 IST
Chile poll shows support for Boric, new Constitution at record low

Support for leftist Chilean President Gabriel Boric and a planned new constitution has hit record lows, a poll by private firm Cadem showed on Monday, with the majority of the population judging the economy as stagnating or worsening.

According to Cadem's Plaza Publica poll, 59% of Chileans disapprove of Boric's administration, up 5 percentage points from a week ago, while his approval rating fell to 34% from 40%, a new low since he took office in March. At the same time 91% of the Andean country's population sees the economy stagnating or deteriorating, its worst assessment since mid-2020 when right-wing Sebastian Pinera was still in office and the COVID-19 pandemic was ravaging economies around the world, Cadem data showed.

Support for a new constitution, now being drafted to replace the current market-friendly one that dates back to the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet, also plunged to a low of 33%, after reaching as much as 56% in January, the poll showed. The new draft, expected to be finalized next month, will be voted on in a Sept. 4 referendum.

In another poll published on Monday by Activa Research, 44.4% of respondents said they would reject the new constitution and 25% would support it, while support for 36-year-old Boric was 34%, down from 40%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets published in Journal of Japanese botany

Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets publish...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA ban; Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA b...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Oslo gay bar shooting won't stop fight for equal rights - Norway PM; UK's Boris Johnson: cost of Russian victory in Ukraine is too high and more

World News Roundup: Oslo gay bar shooting won't stop fight for equal rights ...

 Global
4
Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi

Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022