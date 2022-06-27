Mumbai airport introduces common security checkpoint for domestic, international passengers

Adani group-owned Mumbai International Airport on Monday said it has introduced a common security checkpoint for domestic and international passengers.

Besides, the private airport operator has installed 13 roller and sensor-based Automatic Tray Retrieval System (ATRS) at the new integrated security checkpoint, which will enhance passenger processing time further.

In a statement, the airport operator said it plans to install an ATRS at Terminal 1 for the convenience of passengers departing from the terminal.

Mumbai Airport has two terminals -- T1 and T2.

T1 caters to domestic passengers while T2 is for domestic as well as international passengers.

For the first time at an Indian airport, the unique integrated security checkpoint would witness all international and domestic passengers departing through T2 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) here and undergo common security clearance at Level 4 and move towards the designated e-gates, the statement said.

Subsequently, all the departing passengers then proceed to their respective 'Security Holding Area' (SHA).

Earlier, security checks for both domestic and international passengers were carried out at Level 3 and 4 of T2, respectively, the statement said.

The private airport operator said it has been consistently working towards the adoption of solution-driven processes across the various operations throughout the airport to bring in ease of travel.

According to the statement, the unique challenges witnessed at the airport daily require solutions that not just address the task at hand but also seamlessly integrate an enhanced transit experience for the passengers.

It has identified the opportunity to further streamline the security check-in process for both international and domestic passengers wherein for the first time, both international and domestic passengers come together for security checks at a common security checkpoint, the statement added.

Post integration, both domestic and international passengers will move through any one set of e-gates installed at five different locations at the pre-security check area and will be separated via validation at another set of e-gates installed post-security check.

Meanwhile, the airport operator has deployed 13 ATRS -- roller and sensor-based machines -- that are programmed to return luggage trays to the starting point after passengers collect their belongings.

The retrieval system can circulate an average of 350 sanitised trays per hour, which will not only boost the processing time of passenger luggage check but also eliminate any manual intervention of the passenger or the staff, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)