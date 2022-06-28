Mexican consul en route to Texas site where migrants found dead in trailer
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 28-06-2022 07:12 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 07:12 IST
- Country:
- Mexico
Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said the Mexican consul was en route to the site where 42 people were found dead in a truck carrying migrants near San Antonio, Texas, Monday.
Ebrard said in a tweet that the victims' nationalities were still unknown.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- San Antonio
- Texas
- Mexican
- Marcelo Ebrard
Advertisement