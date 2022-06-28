Cybernetik acquires 87.5% stake in US-based Buffalo Extraction Systems

Industrial automation firm Cybernetik on Tuesday said it has acquired an 87.5 per cent stake in US-based Buffalo Extraction Systems for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition will help Cybernetik in providing turnkey industrial automation solutions to firms engaged in extraction of medicinal plants, herbs, spices and essential oils and expand presence to more markets around the world, the company said in a statement.

''Our acquisition of Buffalo Extraction Systems will open new networks for us in countries like Africa, India, Thailand, USA and South America,'' Cybernetik Co-founder and Director Mahesh Wagle said.

Given Cybernetik's experience in the extraction, industrial automation space, and manufacturing of high-end material handling and process automation solutions for over 30 years, the synergies between the companies are bound to create a lasting impact, he added.

Founded in 2019 in Bentonville, Buffalo Extraction offers state-of-the-art extraction solutions for various industries. It helps its clients navigate through the essentials of the extraction process from the concept to the commissioning, the statement said.

Buffalo Extraction Systems' CEO and Co-Founder Yogesh Jhamtani said the investment will help the company to build capabilities to become global leader in the EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) space and extraction equipments in the agro-produce extraction industry.

''We feel it's a natural progression and we are committed to bringing innovative solutions, while, at the same time, introducing new robust technologies and building the agro-processing industry, which is still in its nascent stages worldwide. With revenue targets of USD 20 million by 2025, we are just getting started,'' Jhamtani said.

