Left Menu

E-learning portal of Postal Department 'Dak Karmayogi' launched

This, in turn, will enable them to effectively deliver a number of government-to-citizen services, for enhanced customer satisfaction.The training videos and quizzes on the portal are available in 12 Indian languages to help postal trainees to access training content in vernacular languages.At the launch event, Vaishnaw noted that about 10-15 years back, there had been concerns over viability and future of postal department, given the proliferation of digital and email services.That situation changed.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2022 20:44 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 20:44 IST
E-learning portal of Postal Department 'Dak Karmayogi' launched
  • Country:
  • India

Communications minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday launched 'Dak Karmayogi', the e-learning portal of the Department of Posts.

'Dak Karmayogi' portal aims to enhance the competencies of Gramin Dak Sevaks and departmental employees by enabling them to access the uniform standardised content online, or in blended campus mode. This, in turn, will enable them to effectively deliver a number of government-to-citizen services, for enhanced customer satisfaction.

The training videos and quizzes on the portal are available in 12 Indian languages to help postal trainees to access training content in vernacular languages.

At the launch event, Vaishnaw noted that about 10-15 years back, there had been concerns over viability and future of postal department, given the proliferation of digital and email services.

''That situation changed. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014, he decided to focus on transforming the postal department, by leveraging the strength of its vast network and committed cadre,'' the minister said.

The result of the transformation is that nearly 40 government schemes are being delivered through the postal department today, he noted.

Citing Postal Department's extensive reach, the minister said no other organisation has presence in 2.5 lakh villages.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

 India
2
Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

 India
3
Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others in OFCD issuance case

Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others i...

 India
4
Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Chairman Chandrasekaran

Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Ch...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022