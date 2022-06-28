Left Menu

India Cements completes acquisition of SMPL

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2022 21:14 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 21:14 IST
India Cements completes acquisition of SMPL
India Cements Ltd on Tuesday said it has completed the acquisition of the entire paid-up equity and preference share capital of Springway Mining Pvt Ltd (SMPL).

''SMPL has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of our company with effect from June 27, 2022,'' The India Cements Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

SMPL is in the process of setting up a cement plant in Madhya Pradesh. ''The entire equity and preference shares of SMPL are acquired at a total consideration of Rs 182.89 crore,'' the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

