Business briefsMumbai, Jun 28 (PTI) Industrial automation company Cybernetik on Tuesday announc'

Industrial automation company Cybernetik on Tuesday announced the acquisition of 87.5 per cent stake in US-based Buffalo Extraction Systems for an undisclosed sum. Cybernetik can pitch itself for extraction of medicinal plants, herbs, spices and essential oils, and also serve an expanded market after the acquisition, as per an official statement.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-06-2022 22:13 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 22:13 IST
Industrial automation company Cybernetik on Tuesday announced the acquisition of 87.5 per cent stake in US-based Buffalo Extraction Systems for an undisclosed sum. Cybernetik can pitch itself for extraction of medicinal plants, herbs, spices and essential oils, and also serve an expanded market after the acquisition, as per an official statement. * * * * * * Visa provides for 100 million card-on-file tokens * Visa on Tuesday said it has provisioned 100 million card-on-file tokens for India in view of the impending operationalisation of RBI's tokenisation guidelines.

The RBI has deferred the implementation of the guidelines, which were to set in from July 1, by three months, as per an official statement.

