Left Menu

Mr. Cook to launch small home appliances and also large-sized pressure cookers at Vibrant India 2022

The three-day exhibition is to be held concurrently along with celebrations of houseware and home appliances of Indian industry, and is expected to attract the participation of about 500 domestic and international exhibitors.About Mr. Cook Our Vision is to give Complete Satisfaction to its customers whether in product design, product performance or service.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2022 09:55 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 09:55 IST
Mr. Cook to launch small home appliances and also large-sized pressure cookers at Vibrant India 2022
  • Country:
  • India

NEW DELHI, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vibrant India Event Solution, commonly known as Vibrant India Magazine, is hosting the 8th Edition of one of India's biggest integrated Housewares & Home Appliances Trade Fair- 2022'.

At this international exhibition and conference on Houseware, Kitchenware, Tableware, Hotelware, Glassware, Plasticware, Thermoware, Utensils, Kitchen Appliances, Crockery, Home Appliances & Stainless Steel Industry, Mr. Navaid Nowshah, MD, United Metalik Group & Mr. Cookwill be launching a complete range of small home appliances and also the large-sized pressure cookers, up to 60 liters for HORECA.

The United Metalik Group has been one of the leaders of the Kitchen Appliances market for over 60 years now. From a turnover of Rs 4500 per annum in the year 1965 to the big bloom expansion in 2021-2022, United Group has come a long way and now they are out with a strategy to expand their business further to cater to the customers who always wanted quality in their kitchen appliances.

The exhibition is scheduled to be held at ''Hall No. 12A &12, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, Indiafrom July 15 to July 17, 2022. The three-day exhibition is to be held concurrently along with celebrations of houseware and home appliances of Indian industry, and is expected to attract the participation of about 500+ domestic and international exhibitors.

About Mr. Cook Our Vision is to give 'Complete Satisfaction' to its customers – whether in product design, product performance or service. Quality and Innovation has always been the essence of our company, ever since our beginnings in 1954. We view ourselves as an Indian Company committed to working for the Indian community. We are committed to produce and supply products that exceeds customer expectation and strive for continual improvement by establishing an effective quality management system.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the universe

NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the univ...

 United States
2
ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency landing near a rig in Arabian Sea; 4 persons rescued so far: Co.

ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency la...

 India
3
Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Ukraine's Kalinina will use Wimbledon prize money to rebuild her parents' home; Tennis-Serena returns to Wimbledon hoping to banish ghosts of 2021 and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Ukraine's Kalinina will use Wimbledon prize mone...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022