Left Menu

Helicopter services open for tourists in Ladakh

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 29-06-2022 11:19 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 11:19 IST
Helicopter services open for tourists in Ladakh
  • Country:
  • India

The helicopter services in Ladakh are now open for tourists to travel across the Union Territory, with the first batch of tourists having already availed the heli-service, officials said.

The first batch took the helicopter ride here on Tuesday.

The helicopter services operated by the administration will be available to the locals and tourists in general across sectors in the Union territory, they said.

Rates to avail the service have been notified by the administration for the residents of Ladakh, according to the order from Ladakh’s civil aviation department.

''Individuals desirous of booking on the notified routes can book the tickets online at https://heliservice.ladakh.gov.in/'', the order said.

A distinct booking mechanism has been made available on the portal for passengers other than the residents of Ladakh, they said.

The order said that the availability of a ticket will depend upon the number of passengers, weather conditions, or any other operational restrictions.

The administration has opened the services with two choppers -- a five-seater B-3 chopper and a larger Mi-172--, they said.

The services will cover Leh, Kargil, Padum, Lingshed, Dibling, Neyrak, Diskit, Turtuk, Srinagar, and Jammu to begin with, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the universe

NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the univ...

 United States
2
ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency landing near a rig in Arabian Sea; 4 persons rescued so far: Co.

ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency la...

 India
3
Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Ukraine's Kalinina will use Wimbledon prize money to rebuild her parents' home; Tennis-Serena returns to Wimbledon hoping to banish ghosts of 2021 and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Ukraine's Kalinina will use Wimbledon prize mone...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022