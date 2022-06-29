Left Menu

European stocks lose ground after three-day rally on recession fears

Germany's DAX led declines among other indexes in the region, down 0.9% ahead of a preliminary reading on German inflation at 1200 GMT.

Reuters | Updated: 29-06-2022 13:16 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 12:49 IST
European stocks lose ground after three-day rally on recession fears
Representative Image

European shares fell on Wednesday, as fears about a global recession overshadowed recent optimism about China reopening, with investors looking ahead to a meeting of major central bank heads for clues on policy outlook.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 index was down 0.7% as at 0708 GMT, snapping a three-day rally following a dour Wall Street session overnight on a gloomy U.S. consumer confidence data. Germany's DAX led declines among other indexes in the region, down 0.9% ahead of a preliminary reading on German inflation at 1200 GMT. Eurozone's consumer confidence data for June is due at 0900 GMT.

Europe's miners fell 1.1%, as a recent rally in commodity prices on hopes of resurgent demand from China faded. H&M inched up 0.7%, after the world's second-biggest fashion retailer reported a 33% growth in quarterly profit that beat expectations, as shoppers thronged its stores in the aftermath of the pandemic.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde and U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will speak at a panel discussion at the annual ECB forum on central banking at 1230 GMT.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the universe

NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the univ...

 United States
2
ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency landing near a rig in Arabian Sea; 4 persons rescued so far: Co.

ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency la...

 India
3
Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Ukraine's Kalinina will use Wimbledon prize money to rebuild her parents' home; Tennis-Serena returns to Wimbledon hoping to banish ghosts of 2021 and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Ukraine's Kalinina will use Wimbledon prize mone...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022