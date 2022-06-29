Left Menu

Bangalore international airport crosses 250-million passenger mark

Stating that the feat has been achieved on the back of addition of new carriers in conjunction with the introduction of new routes and rising passenger numbers on existing, BIAL said while the pandemic has meant that traffic growth over the past two years has been slower than usual, Bangalore International Airport a has historically grown very fast.

Bangalore international airport has crossed the 250-million passenger mark in its 15th year of establishment in addition to handling 2-million aircraft movements during the period on June 25, BIAL said on Wednesday.

The airport, which is now managed and operated by the Canadian NRI Prem Watsa-owned Fairfax, commenced operations in May 2008. “Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru has achieved a significant milestone by crossing the 250 million passenger mark since the launch of its operations or Airport Opening Day (AOD), during the last weekend of June 2022,'' Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) said in a statement.

It said an additional 50 million passengers travelled from the airport in a span of nearly three years despite the pandemic and consequential slowdown.

Furthermore, the facility also achieved the milestone of 2-million Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) since AOD, making it the fastest Public-Private Partnership (PPP) airport in South India to achieve this milestone, as per BIAL. Stating that the feat has been achieved on the back of addition of new carriers in conjunction with the introduction of new routes and rising passenger numbers on existing, BIAL said while the pandemic has meant that traffic growth over the past two years has been slower than usual, Bangalore International Airport a has historically grown very fast. ''Reaching the 250 million milestone reassures us that our customer-centric approach, innovation and technically advanced infrastructure, in conjunction with the introduction of new routes and working closely with our airline partners and other stakeholders have led to consistent growth,” said Hari Marar, MD & CEO, Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL).

