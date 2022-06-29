Salesforce Signs MoU With Pride Circle Foundation

As the world celebrates Pride Month, Salesforce commits to upskill the LGBTQIA+ community for the future Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The Pride Circle Foundation. Salesforce will be the knowledge partner for the TRANSformation program - aimed at empowering the LGBTQIA+ community for employability and entrepreneurship and the Youth Changemaker program where LGBTQIA+ & Ally students problem-solve on projects aimed at increasing LGBTQIA+ inclusion in education. Pride Circle Foundation is a non-profit that works actively to uplift, and empower the LGBTQIA+ community in India and enable them to reach their full potential. This is achieved by providing them access to programs, tools, and resources for skilling, mentorship, employability, entrepreneurship & other support services.

Trailhead is Salesforce’s accessible online learning platform that helps anyone skill up for opportunities in the Salesforce ecosystem. Leveraging Trailhead for the TRANSformation program and the Youth Changemaker program, Salesforce will empower the LGBTQIA+ community with the opportunity to achieve in-demand skills, resume-worthy credentials, and connect with the Salesforce community for mentorship and networking opportunities. Salesforce will also build modules focused on skilling for employability for unskilled and semi-skilled transgender beneficiaries across tier 1, tier 2 and tier 3 cities. Beneficiaries will improve their skills through sessions on resume writing, interview skills, corporate etiquette, and more. Upon completion of the program, Pride Circle Foundation will continue to support the beneficiaries through various programs like RISE Job Fair, Road to RISE, and offline hiring. The program will follow a hybrid structure of virtual and in-person training.

Comments on the news: Sanket Atal, SVP & Managing Director - Sites, Salesforce India, said, “At Salesforce, we are committed to advancing equality in the workplace and in society. But, equality will always be a work in progress, and this partnership with the Pride Circle Foundation is real work that can make a measurable impact. We are delighted to collaborate with the Pride Circle Foundation to address our growing need for top talent and at the same time build an inclusive ecosystem that creates new hiring pipelines and opportunities for the burgeoning Salesforce ecosystem in India.” Srini Ramaswamy, Co-Founder, Pride Circle Foundation & Pride Circle, said, “At Pride Circle Foundation, our mission is to enable and empower LGBTQIA+ community and support them with employability and entrepreneurship initiatives that will make them financially independent. This program will work in two unique ways: creating awareness about LGBTQIA+ issues and the struggles faced by the community in India, along with providing the participants with industry- relevant skills which will open up new employment opportunities for LGBTQIA+ community within the Salesforce ecosystem.” About Salesforce Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

About Pride Circle India's Premier Diversity & Inclusion organization with a mission to enable and empower LGBTQIA+ people and support organizations in fostering a culture of belonging. We partner with over 350 companies across India to provide Executive Leadership Development, comprehensive Diversity & Inclusion Training, Sensitization, Consultation, Industry Roundtables, Research & Publications, Job Placements and professional networking opportunities that build safe, inclusive, and welcoming work environments. Visit: www.thepridecircle.com PWR PWR

