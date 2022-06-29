Left Menu

Amarnath Yatra symbol of communal harmony, brotherhood: NC

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 29-06-2022 20:38 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 20:38 IST
Welcoming pilgrims intending to visit the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in Jammu and Kashmir, senior National Conference leader Rattan Lal Gupta on Wednesday said the yatra is a symbol of communal harmony and brotherhood and the safety and security of the yatris should be the priority focus of the administration.

The 43-day annual pilgrimage is scheduled to commence Thursday from the twin base camps, traditional 48-km Nunwan in south Kashmir’s Anantnag and 14-km shorter Baltal in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, after a break of two years following the outbreak of coronavirus.

“It is a unique pilgrimage performed by the people of one faith and facilitated by the people of another faith,” Gupta, who is Jammu provincial president of the National Conference, said in a statement here.

He said while this speaks a lot about the unity in diversity of this great nation it is a matter of pride for Jammu and Kashmir and its people that despite all odds and turbulence for over three decades the people here continue to demonstrate the highest degree of hospitality to one and all irrespective of caste, colour, creed, religious or regional affiliations, that commenced from time immemorial.

“The pilgrimage is a symbol of communal harmony and brotherhood among different communities,” he said.

Emphasising that near about 90 percent of Muslims directly facilitate the yatra and serve their Hindu brethren coming from different parts of the country and abroad, the NC leader said the administration must leave no stone unturned in ensuring a wonderful spiritual and hospitality experience to these yatris.

