'I am a superman because I don't honk' and 'Honking makes noise but not space' were the among the taglines used by the Greater Chennai Traffic Police as part of their week-long anti-honking campaign to create awareness among the public on noise pollution.

While it has become a habit for several vehicle-users to honk continuously, whether there is a need for it or not, the police said teams fanned out to city schools to apprise students on the perils of excessive sound and students took an anti-noise pollution pledge. Drawing competitions were also held for them and prizes were given away, a city police release said. Students lined up on the margins of roads in a number of locations with placards against noise pollution, sensitising motorists to the need to avoid using horn as far as possible and utilise it only if really warranted.

Posters with taglines like 'I am a superman because I don't honk' (with an image of the popular superman) and 'Honking makes noise but not space' were placed prominently in important intersections, commercial complexes/malls and several other public places. QR Codes provided in such posters were scanned by people using their smart phones to support the initiative of the police. Autorickshaw, heavy vehicles and State-run transport corporation (bus) drivers were sensitised and they too took a pledge against noise pollution. Short films on the dangers of noise pollution were screened for people using screen-mounted vehicles. This is the first time such an initiative has been taken up by the city police and Greater Chennai Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal launched the week-long (27 June-3 July, 2022-Awareness Week against Honking) campaign here on Monday.