Russia tells U.N. it is ready to help lower threat of a food crisis

Reuters | Updated: 29-06-2022 21:01 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 21:01 IST
Russia's top diplomat told the secretary general of the United Nations on Wednesday that the country was ready to coordinate efforts to reduce the threat of a global food crisis, the Russian foreign ministry said.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also told Antonio Guterres in a phone call that Moscow was committed to fulfilling its grain and fertiliser export obligations.

