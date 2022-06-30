Left Menu

Dr Reddy's settles patent litigation with Indivior, Aquestive Therapeutics

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2022 10:22 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 10:18 IST
Dr Reddy's settles patent litigation with Indivior, Aquestive Therapeutics
Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Thursday said it has settled patent litigation with Indivior Inc and Aquestive Therapeutics on a medication used to treat opioid dependence or addiction.

On June 28, 2022, a US Court dismissed all claims and counterclaims pending in the case with prejudice, pursuant to a joint stipulation of dismissal filed by the parties, the Hyderabad-based drug major said in a statement.

The stipulation of dismissal was filed pursuant to a settlement agreement that the company entered into with Indivior and Aquestive, it added.

''The settlement and dismissal resolve all claims between the parties, including Indivior's and Aquestive's claims for patent infringement as well as the company's antitrust counterclaim against Indivior,'' Dr Reddy's said.

On June 24, Dr Reddy announced that it has entered into a settlement agreement with Indivior Inc and Aquestive Therapeutics as a result of which it will receive payments totaling USD 72 million by March 31, 2024.

The said agreement resolves all claims between the parties relating to the company's generic buprenorphine and naloxone sublingual film, 2 mg/0.5 mg, 4 mg/1 mg, 8 mg/2 mg, and 12 mg/3 mg dosages, it had said. Buprenorphine and naloxone sublingual film medication is used to treat opioid dependence or addiction.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

