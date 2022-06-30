As China loosens its months-long COVID-19 curbs, railway travel is expected to see an uptick in passengers just in time for the summer transport season, which starts on July 1. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of the news. ASIA-PACIFIC

* A state-mandated Chinese mobile app that shows whether an individual has traveled in a city with COVID-affected areas will no longer specify such travel history, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said. * China reported 110 new coronavirus cases for June 29, of which 33 were symptomatic and 77 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.

* Shanghai will gradually reopen museums, art galleries, and some scenic spots from July 1, state media quoted authorities as saying, while restaurants and eateries in the city have begun reopening their doors to diners. * Chinese President Xi Jinping said the ruling Communist Party's strategy to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic was "correct and effective" and should be firmly adhered to, the official news agency Xinhua said.

* The captain of India's cricket team Rohit Sharma may miss their test match against England starting on Friday after he tested positive for COVID-19. EUROPE

* Norway recommends a booster COVID-19 vaccine dose to those who are 75 years and older in response to a rising number of cases, the government said. * European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is no longer in possession of text messages that she exchanged with Pfizer chief Albert Bourla to seal a COVID-19 vaccine deal, the Commission said in a letter.

AMERICAS * COVID-19 cases in the Americas rose about 14% last week from the previous one, with 1.3 million new cases and 4,158 new deaths reported, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said.

* Eli Lilly and Co said it will supply additional doses of its COVID-19 antibody drug to the U.S. government in order to meet demand through late August. * NASA administrator Bill Nelson tested positive on Tuesday night, the U.S. space agency chief said.

AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST * The first capacity crowd at a South African stadium since the COVID-19 pandemic is guaranteed for Saturday's Test between the world champion Springboks and Wales, organizers of the rugby match said.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Pfizer and partner BioNTech SE signed a $3.2 billion deal with the U.S. government for 105 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccine, which could be delivered as soon as later this summer.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * China's factory and service sectors snapped three months of activity decline in June, business surveys showed on Thursday, as authorities lifted a strict COVID lockdown in Shanghai, reviving output and consumer spending.

* Japan's factory output posted the biggest monthly drop in two years in May as China's COVID-19 lockdowns and semiconductor and other parts shortages hit manufacturers, adding more pressure on an economy struggling to mount a strong recovery. * South Korean manufacturers expected business conditions to deteriorate in July to the worst in one-and-a-half years, a central bank survey showed on Thursday.

* Job vacancies in Australia surged to all-time highs in the May quarter as firms struggled to find staff amid a tightening labor market, another sign interest rates are likely to rise further next week. * Asian shares were ending a rough quarter in a sombre mood on Thursday amid fears central banks' cure for inflation will end up sickening the global economy, though it is proving to be a fillip for the safe-haven dollar and government bonds.

