Left Menu

TotalEnergies to give fuel discounts at French motorways stations

"In response, TotalEnergies is once again making a commitment to its customers in France with this summer discount, which is expected to reach about 17 million people."

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 30-06-2022 12:07 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 11:56 IST
TotalEnergies to give fuel discounts at French motorways stations
TotalEnergies Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • France

TotalEnergies, under pressure from the French government to do more to help consumers tackle higher energy costs, on Thursday announced discounts on pump prices at French motorway petrol stations.

The French energy group said that it would offer a 0.12 euros-per-liter discount on fuel at motorway service stations in France from July 1 to Aug. 31. This would result in an overall discount at TotalEnergies service stations of 0.30 euros per liter, coming on top of French state discounts of 0.18 euros. French President Emmanuel Macron's government has been urging TotalEnergies to do more to help people to contend with rising energy bills as prices have soared since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"For several months now, rising energy costs have been pushing up fuel prices and weighing on people's purchasing power in France, particularly those with the least to spend, for whom a car is indispensable for getting around," TotalEnergies said. "In response, TotalEnergies is once again making a commitment to its customers in France with this summer discount, which is expected to reach about 17 million people."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

 Global
2
NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar array

NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar ...

 United States
3
Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

 Sri Lanka
4
UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder brother

UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022