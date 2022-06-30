French inflation in June hit record high of 6.5% - preliminary figures

French inflation climbed further from the previous month to a record high of 6.5%, according to official preliminary figures on Thursday, adding further headwinds to the euro zone's second-biggest economy. The INSEE statistics agency said prices in June had risen by 0.8% from May, and that 12-month June preliminary inflation stood at 6.5%. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast preliminary annualized inflation in June at 6.3%.

INSEE said food and energy prices had risen sharply due to disruption resulting from Russia's invasion of Ukraine. French President Emmanuel Macron's government is under pressure as a result of the higher living costs, while the European Central Bank has flagged it will raise rates in July and September to try and tackle the rising inflation.

